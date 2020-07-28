Proposal for 304-unit apartment complex and more resurfaces on Spout Springs Road

A proposed apartment site off Spout Springs Roads in South Hall that’s been lingering for years could find new life with an upcoming proposal before the Flowery Branch City Council.

Capstone Acquisitions is looking to build a 304-unit complex, featuring 10 buildings and an amenity center with clubhouse, pool and fitness area spread across 36 acres. Four commercial lots off Spout Springs and Hog Mountain roads and a 140-unit senior living complex are also planned.

The entire development would be on the northeast corner of the busy intersection, behind The Goddard School off Spout Springs Road.

Capstone is set to go before the council Aug. 6 and is seeking annexation of the bulk of the property. Part of the property is already in the city.

The company made the annexation request so its development can tap into Flowery Branch’s sewer system, its application states. The developer also says it is willing to “grant” to the city the outer boundary of property for a bike path and walking trail.