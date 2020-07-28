Proposal for 304-unit apartment complex and more resurfaces on Spout Springs Road

A proposed apartment site off Spout Springs Roads in South Hall that’s been lingering for years could find new life with an upcoming proposal before the Flowery Branch City Council.
Capstone Acquisitions is looking to build a 304-unit complex, featuring 10 buildings and an amenity center with clubhouse, pool and fitness area spread across 36 acres. Four commercial lots off Spout Springs and Hog Mountain roads and a 140-unit senior living complex are also planned.
The entire development would be on the northeast corner of the busy intersection, behind The Goddard School off Spout Springs Road.
Capstone is set to go before the council Aug. 6 and is seeking annexation of the bulk of the property. Part of the property is already in the city.
The company made the annexation request so its development can tap into Flowery Branch’s sewer system, its application states. The developer also says it is willing to “grant” to the city the outer boundary of property for a bike path and walking trail.
The project dates back to 2014, when the Hall County Board of Commissioners gave its OK to an apartment complex. The site is zoned for 400 apartments.
In 2019, Capstone sought to build a 520-unit apartment complex and the commercial lots, asking for annexation and rezoning by Flowery Branch. Senior housing wasn’t part of the plans then.
But the council rejected the proposal, expressing concerns about traffic impact on already congested roads in the area. The development would also be near Interstate 985, and construction is underway to widen Spout Springs Road from two to four lanes.
With plans showing fewer apartment units, Capstone went before Flowery Branch City Council on Feb. 20, asking for sewer capacity to serve the complex.
The revised plans drew a more positive reaction from council members at the February meeting, spurring talk about how annexation of property related to the project could enable the city to better control design standards.
If the annexation is approved, the apartments phase of the project could start in the next six to 12 months, said Capstone President Jonathan Collins.