The property could have been townhomes. But this couple bought instead and have their own plans

Don’t like how the property next door could be developed? One option, if you can afford it, is to buy it.
That’s what Angela and Victor Zubar of Gainesville did in January 2021.
“We had no intentions with the property when we purchased it,” Angela Zubar said of the 3.3-acre tract at 2475 Pemmican Run. “We just knew a 70-unit townhouse community wasn’t it.”
The Zubars bought the property for $585,000, according to Hall County tax records. They are hoping to build a 9,150-square-foot special event facility, 2,000-square-foot pavilion and 2,000-square-foot wine tasting room on the property, according to Gainesville planning documents.
“With such turbulent times, our community is crucial, and we hope to bring lots of joy and happiness through providing a space full of life and serenity that we all know and love about the lake,” Angela Zubar said in a narrative that’s part of the application.
Pemmican Run, which is off McEver Road south of Dawsonville Highway, is on a peninsula leading to Lake Lanier.
Angela Zubar is seeking to change the planning unit development zoning classification for the property to allow for the venue. Her request is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on April 12.
The special events space, which would be known as The Oakley, would be available for rent for weddings and other events with a maximum capacity of 200 people, according to the narrative by Angela Zubar.
“The space will be available to rent seven days a week, and vendors will be outsourced from either a preferred list we provide or by discretion of the client,” she said in her narrative.
“During the venue’s off-season, we will utilize the green space to plan community events, such as a monthly food truck gathering, including local artisans and musicians.”
The tasting room would operate year-round Thursdays through Saturdays.
“We anticipate 5-20 daily visitors … and hope to partner with local organizations to help promote the space” for special events, Angela Zubar said.
She could leave the property undeveloped, but she decided on an events venue “because it’s just something different on the lake,” she said. “It’s just such a pretty property, and (it’s nice) to have that view of the lake.”
If her plans get approved, construction could start this summer, with a possible opening in spring or summer 2023, Angela Zubar said.
Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board
What: Proposed events venue off Pemmican Run, west of McEver Road
When: 5:30 p.m. April 12
Where: Gainesville Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway