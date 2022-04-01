The property could have been townhomes. But this couple bought instead and have their own plans

Don’t like how the property next door could be developed? One option, if you can afford it, is to buy it.

That’s what Angela and Victor Zubar of Gainesville did in January 2021.

“We had no intentions with the property when we purchased it,” Angela Zubar said of the 3.3-acre tract at 2475 Pemmican Run. “We just knew a 70-unit townhouse community wasn’t it.”