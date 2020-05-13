Private school serving up to 1,000 K-12 students proposed in South Hall

A private school featuring academic buildings, a football stadium, performing arts center and an amphitheater is being proposed in Chestnut Mountain in South Hall.



Gainesville-based engineering firm Rochester & Associates is seeking to rezone 34-plus acres off Chestnut Mountain Circle, near Winder Highway/Ga. 53, from agricultural-residential to planned office development for the project.

The school, also next to Chestnut Mountain Church and across the road from Hall County Fire Station No. 12, could serve up to 1,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The application doesn’t say who or what organization is behind the project, and Brian Rochester of Rochester & Associates says he can’t disclose that information yet.

“I am in a confidentiality agreement and cannot say anything about it,” he said.

The project is a huge one, calling for up to 102,000 square feet in academic buildings, up to a 30,000-square-foot gymnasium and a performing arts building that is up to 25,000 square feet in size.

The application includes a map showing a football field surrounded by grandstands, press box, concessions, fieldhouses and a practice field.

Parking lots are spread throughout the campus.

The school has a projected completion date of 2025.

The proposal is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, May 18.

The commission’s recommendation will be sent to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for a public hearing and final action set June 11.



