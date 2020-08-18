Planning commission split on 290 apartments in Oakwood. Council will have final say

The apartment complex would help provide housing for students at the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus, “as well as housing for medical professionals, teachers, first responders and employees of industrial businesses near I-985,” according to a letter from Oxford to Oakwood.

Few details about the complex, such as possible rental prices, were available. J. Ethan Underwood, a Cumming lawyer representing the developer, couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday, Aug. 18.

To move forward with the project, Oxford is asking Oakwood to change its land-use designation for the area where the apartments would be built from commercial to residential. The commercial designation there now is part of the city’s long-range comprehensive plan, which lays out what city staff believe is the most appropriate use for land within city limits.

The developer would then have another hoop to jump through if that’s accomplished – seeking a rezoning from highway business to planned residential development.

The Oakwood Planning Commission deadlocked Monday, Aug. 17, on the land-use request, with two members voting to recommend approval and two voting to recommend denial.

So, the matter goes to the Oakwood City Council in September with “no recommendation” from the commission, City Manager B.R. White said.

The council would have final say in the matter.