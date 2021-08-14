PHOTOS: Gainesville's Midland Engine 209 train moves across town to new park

The move is part of a $2 million renovation project for the Midland Greenway area that includes a new Engine 209 Park with plaza, playground and swings. Other improvements to come include a boardwalk over a detention pond, benches, tables with seats and area lighting, according to Gainesville spokeswoman Christina Santee.

"More improvements are coming to the Grove Street section of the Midland Greenway, which could include a large accessible playground, new stage, food truck and sitting plaza, shade structures and potentially, a splash pad," Santee wrote.



The plan to move the engine has been in the works for more than three years, and city officials have said it is not in response to the new B Entertainment venue and restaurant, which will begin construction soon on the site on Jesse Jewell.



The engine bears the name “Gainesville Midland,” which was the name of a railway connecting Gainesville to Athens. In 1904, Gainesville, Jefferson and Southern Railroad became Gainesville Midland Railway. The railway started carrying passengers in 1906 and mail the year after that. The company was reorganized in 1936 under the name Gainesville Midland Railroad.

The Seaboard Air Line purchased the Gainesville Midland in 1959 for $550,000.

The railroad was unique in 1959, as it was still operating seven steam locomotives, a technology that was seen as outdated by that time compared to more efficient diesels. Six of those locomotives were preserved, including Engine 209.