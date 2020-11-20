Owner says restaurant will replace Gainesville's infamous pink Pepper's Market

The property has long been the subject of dispute between the city and Gailey. Gailey painted the store pink in 2007 amid an argument with officials over code enforcement. More recently the city had threatened to use eminent domain to take over the property next to Walton Summit, the housing development that replaced Green Hunter Homes on Atlanta Street in 2018.

The Gainesville City Council vote on using eminent domain had been tabled repeatedly this year. Gailey said work had been going on to reach an agreement on the property that would satisfy both he and the city.

"We've been working on a lot of stuff with the city behind the scenes, and they're very excited about it, and I am, too, so we've just got to proceed on and get rolling."

Gailey said there is no more bad blood.

"Sometimes, you know, you have to beat heads around a little bit with each other to get where you need to be," Gailey said.