Old Zaxby’s in Gainesville torn down. Here’s what’s replacing it

The old Zaxby’s restaurant at 995 Riverside Drive in Gainesville has been torn down to make way for a new Mountain Valley Bank.
The property had stood vacant since February 2019, when Zaxby’s moved as part of a relocation to 1977 Textile Way, off Jesse Jewell Parkway in New Holland.
Mountain Valley Bank, a division of Gwinnett County-based Piedmont Bank, originally was looking to build a branch off Thompson Bridge Road at Enota Avenue NW, said Matt Tate, Gainesville’s deputy director of community and economic development.
But Zaxby’s plans to build at that Thompson Bridge site.
Zaxbys and the bank “worked out an agreement” on their new locations, Tate said.
“We expect the new Zaxby’s and the neighboring Clipper Petroleum (gas station) to start construction very soon, as the two uses will share access on Thompson Bridge Road,” Tate said.