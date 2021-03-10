Oil change place can relocate on Jesse Jewell if it meets these conditions

“The DOT, because they are putting in that turn lane, took a portion of the property in front of my location,” he told The Times. “So, I lost all my parking up front, they took away an exit in front of the location and they’ve made it very difficult to operate out of that location.”



However, Lamb found a solution when the neighboring Circle K on 506 Jesse Jewell closed its doors.

His business, Lamb Capital LLC acquired the property with the intent to demolish the site and relocate his oil change business at the adjacent location.

“When the property became available, we wanted to acquire it so we could keep our business going,” said Lamb.

However, his request needed the permission of the city of Gainesville.

The old Circle K site -- which includes a car wash -- lies in the Midtown Overlay Zone, which “prohibits automobile-related uses such as motor vehicle sales or service, vehicle emissions testing, vehicle compounds, car washes and gas stations under two acres in size,”

At its March 9 meeting, the Gainesville Planning and Appeal Board unanimously recommended approval of Lamb Capital’s variance use request on four conditions:

The proposed development needs to be consistent with the concept plan and architectural pictures, including exterior elements, roof pitch, and building setbacks. The existing buffer adjacent to the residential homes needs to be maintained. The existing commercial billboard sign needs to be removed from the property before Express Oil receives its occupancy certificate. After receiving the occupancy permit, the existing Express Oil Change facility on 526 Jesse Jewell Parkway must close its doors.

The Gainesville City Council has the final say and will address the matter at its April 20 council meeting.

The board’s reasoning for conditional approval is based on the location, existing use of the former site and the conditions for approval.

The proposed facility will be approximately 470 square feet and will include six service bays. Lamb said that the city has been “fair” throughout the process.

“We’re happy with how the city treated this matter and we just want to get back to serving the community,” he said.



