Oakwood is set to get a Wendy's at this location

Wendy’s restaurant appears headed to Martin Road in Oakwood.



A 2,767-square-foot restaurant is planned at 4207 Martin Road, according to a sewer service application going before Oakwood City Council on Monday, July 12.

The fast-food hamburger restaurant would be next to a new apartment complex being built across from Martin Technology Academy of Math and Science.

Nate Fuss, listed as the applicant for the sewer service, declined to comment. Wendy’s officials couldn’t be reached for immediate comment.

Oakwood city planner Dan Schultz confirmed Wendy’s has submitted a site plan for the restaurant but that it “has not been fully approved, so there might be some slight changes.”