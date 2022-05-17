Oakwood commercial-housing proposal moves forward but with these key conditions

A proposal adding a commercial-housing development to a busy Oakwood intersection took a step forward Monday, May 16, but with a key exception.

The Oakwood Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of plans for 55,000 square feet in commercial development and 40 townhomes at Winder and Atlanta highways.

However, the board said the townhomes must comply with whatever regulations are in place after Oakwood City Council lifts a moratorium on high-density and large-scale residential developments, and no more than 40 units can be considered.



