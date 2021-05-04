Not so fast on The Inked Pig’s expansion plans. Here’s why

“I don’t have a problem with the use and design, but I feel like it could lose its landmark designation because it changes the nature of the buildings by combining them,” he said, speaking to the Gainesville Historic Preservation Commission.

Co-owners Andrew Elliott and Jimmy Ellis have plans to lease the building next door and connect it to their Gainesville barbecue restaurant at 893 Main St. The expansion would double the customer capacity to 120 and create the opportunity for a full bar and lounge space.

Jessica Tullar, the city’s housing and special projects manager, said the designation “would not go away with a building modification.”

Still, the commission voted to put off a vote until June 7 on The Inked Pig’s request for a certificate of appropriateness, which would allow certain changes to a historic structure.