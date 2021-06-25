Newly proposed Gainesville apartments would feature rooftop clubroom, resort-style pool

More upscale apartments may be headed to the Gainesville downtown area.
Gainesville Midland is a proposed 214-unit complex that would occupy 5 acres off Banks Street across from the Gainesville Public Safety Complex on Queen City Parkway.
The development also would be off Queen City Parkway, Gordon Avenue, Park Street and East Avenue, involving 18 parcels, including all of Longstreet Avenue, according to city documents.
Gainesville Midland’s amenities would include a rooftop clubroom, business center, coffee bar, fitness center, resort-style pool, pet spa, bike storage, indoor mail and package storage room, dry cleaning lockers and connection to Midland Greenway, a series of pedestrian and bicycle paths.
The development will include three four- and five-story buildings consisting of studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 638 to 1,165 square feet in size, according to the documents.
Two of the buildings would have partial basement units.
Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board
What: Proposed 214-unit apartment complex off Queen City Parkway
When: 5:30 p.m. July 13
Where: Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway
“Pedestrian access to the Midland Greenway … will enhance the site’s desirability as an ideal spot to live, work and play,” the developer says in the report.
The report says apartments “will be leased at market rates, and none of the units will be subsidized.”
McNeal Development LLC of Marietta is hoping to get the city’s approval for the project, going first before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on July 13.
McNeal is seeking to rezone the property from residential, office and institutional, general business and heavy industrial to planned unit development.
The development would be near Solis Gainesville, another apartment development that’s under construction off Jesse Jewell Parkway.
That project includes three buildings totaling 220 apartments and 10,000 square feet of space reserved for future restaurants and retail tenants. A second phase of the project will take place at the former Hall County Jail site, a 4-acre lot at Parker and Main streets that includes 180 multi-use family units.
Pre-leasing for the apartments, which will average $1,500 a month, could start in fall 2021. The estimated completion date for the Solis project is April 2022.