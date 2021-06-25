Newly proposed Gainesville apartments would feature rooftop clubroom, resort-style pool

The development also would be off Queen City Parkway, Gordon Avenue, Park Street and East Avenue, involving 18 parcels, including all of Longstreet Avenue, according to city documents.



Gainesville Midland’s amenities would include a rooftop clubroom, business center, coffee bar, fitness center, resort-style pool, pet spa, bike storage, indoor mail and package storage room, dry cleaning lockers and connection to Midland Greenway, a series of pedestrian and bicycle paths.

The development will include three four- and five-story buildings consisting of studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 638 to 1,165 square feet in size, according to the documents.

Two of the buildings would have partial basement units.