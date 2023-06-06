This newest warehouse proposal would sit just outside Oakwood city limits

More industrial growth is proposed in Oakwood — this time, just outside the downtown area.
A 26,000-square-foot office/warehouse building is proposed on five acres at 4510 Railroad St., between Chamblee Road and Tara Drive. Railroad Street connects Chamblee Road to Main Street downtown.
The development also would be across the street from a 224,400-square-foot warehouse between Chamblee Road and Railroad Street. Massive grading is taking place on that site.
The latest project “will be a substantial improvement from the existing condition of the site that contains two dilapidated structures,” Buford-based developer Ousman Faal and Sons LLC says in a letter to Oakwood.
The proposed office/warehouse is “significantly less intense” than other nearby industrial development — such as off Chamblee Road — and would serve as “a transition into the consistently residential areas,” the developer says.
Homes become prevalent off Railroad Street headed toward downtown, including Tara Country subdivision.
Ousman Faal and Sons is seeking annexation into Oakwood and rezoning from agricultural-residential to manufacturing.
The proposal is set to go before the Oakwood Planning Commission on Thursday, June 8. The commission will make a formal recommendation to Oakwood City Council for action at a later meeting.
Oakwood Planning Commission
What: Proposed warehouse off Railroad Street
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8
Where: Oakwood City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle