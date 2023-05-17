New zoning changes could be in store as Flowery Branch growth moratorium ends in July

A flurry of new zoning changes could take effect when a growth moratorium in Flowery Branch ends July 5.

The city is largely addressing codes that are outdated and don’t address current economic conditions, city officials said.

For example, residential zoning for single-family homes allows for bigger lots than are being marketed today. “It’s like back in the ‘70s, when people wanted a 1-acre lot with a house on it,” City Manager Tonya Parrish said.

“As developments change and there’s increases in pricing for land and materials, you had people coming in trying to get the best they could out of this code, and it really couldn’t work,” city planner Rich Atkinson said. “They had to have smaller lots, they had to have different setbacks.”