New zoning changes could be in store as Flowery Branch growth moratorium ends in July

A flurry of new zoning changes could take effect when a growth moratorium in Flowery Branch ends July 5.
The city is largely addressing codes that are outdated and don’t address current economic conditions, city officials said.
For example, residential zoning for single-family homes allows for bigger lots than are being marketed today. “It’s like back in the ‘70s, when people wanted a 1-acre lot with a house on it,” City Manager Tonya Parrish said.
“As developments change and there’s increases in pricing for land and materials, you had people coming in trying to get the best they could out of this code, and it really couldn’t work,” city planner Rich Atkinson said. “They had to have smaller lots, they had to have different setbacks.”
Many other tweaks are being done, including a ban on row houses. Streets more than 360 feet in length must have at least 25 feet in a curve.
Residential districts considered “moderate density” can see an increase in housing units from three to four per acre.
Also, a new “mixed-use” category would feature curved streets, open space, a blend of attached and detached housing, and neighborhood shops. The hope is “to encourage unique and desirable developments,” according to a city presentation on the changes.
Overall, “I think residents will like what we’re doing,” Parrish said. “I think it’s not as developer-friendly. It’s more what’s-best-for-the-city-friendly.”
“It puts some higher standards on development,” Atkinson said. “Instead of hashing it out at rezoning (meetings), it’s codified. We’ve taken a lot of lessons learned of what people prefer and put them in the code.”
The changes are set for a first vote on Thursday, May 18. A final vote would take place in June.
The city imposed the 90-day moratorium on annexation, rezoning and conditional use requests on April 6.
City Council passed a resolution that says the council finds “it is in the public interest” to halt applications to give staff time to review its comprehensive plan, future land use map, zoning ordinances, development regulations “and other ordinances regarding permitting, land use and development.”
The pause would give city officials “the time to draft and enact and/or amend such regulations,” the resolution states.
Flowery Branch has been growing for years, with huge, vacant lots being filled with apartments, townhomes and warehouses. The population, which was under 2,000 in the 1990s, now sits above 10,000.
Flowery Branch City Council
What: Proposed zoning ordinance changes
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 17
Where: City Hall, 5410 Pine St.