A new urgent care center is coming to this Oakwood location

A new urgent care center is coming to Oakwood.
City officials said that MedLife Health Care is building a 5,742-square-foot clinic at 4038 Winder Highway/Ga. 53, near CVS Pharmacy and across from the Kroger-anchored Royal Lakes Marketplace.
Other details about the clinic weren’t available as of Thursday, Feb. 9, and MedLife officials couldn’t be reached for comment.
According to its website, MedLife “diagnoses and treats a wide range of non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries from fevers, sore throats and minor infections to routine physicals, digestive disorders, allergies and vaccines.”
The clinic also provides “diagnostic services, including X-rays and lab tests for fractures, throat cultures, transmittable diseases and other medical conditions and injuries.”
MedLife has four other locations, including one off Friendship Road/Ga. 347 in South Hall.
The new clinic is part of a rapidly growing area of Ga. 53 north of Martin Road.
Several businesses have sprung up in recent years along the stretch, including a Dollar Tree store, Zips car wash and Waffle House restaurant.