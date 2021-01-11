New metal fabrication plant proposed at this Gainesville location

The plant, which would be at 3521 Mabry Road, next to Avita Community Partners, would begin operating in spring 2021. The number of employees expected wasn’t immediately available.

Damon Santimauro, Titan’s vice president, is seeking annexation and rezoning to light industrial — the same zoning in unincorporated Hall — in a request set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The project calls for construction of office/warehouse and manufacturing space in two phases.

Employee hours would be 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and a “second shift may be added depending on the growth of the company,” according to the document.

The project also involves building a cul-de-sac on Mabry Road, at the driveway entrance to the plant, to address truck turning movements while still allowing for normal traffic to pass through.