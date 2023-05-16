New leader named to Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority

A new leader has been named to the state authority that serves as the public arm of Lanier Islands resort in South Hall.



The Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority board voted Monday, May 15, to name Charles Burton as the authority’s executive director.

The Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa general manager succeeds Bill Donohue, who had held the post since 2008 and otherwise worked for the state overseeing some of Georgia’s top state-owned destinations since 1989. Donohue is retiring, with his last day on June 30.

Burton, who also has served as regional manager of Amicalola and Unicoi State Park lodges, has a “great combination of hospitality services, understanding how to work at the state level and in general, he seems to be a very nice guy,” authority board Chairwoman Terri Jondahl said.

“We’ve been monitoring behind the scenes and working with the governor’s (in the search effort), but Charles immediately floated to the top.”

On Thursday, May 11, Gov. Brian Kemp recommended Burton as Donohue’s replacement.

In actions taken Monday by the authority’s board, Burton will be paid an annual salary of $200,000, plus up to $10,000 in moving expenses.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me, and it was an honor to be considered for the job,” Burton told The Times. “To have (Donohue’s) support and the support of the LLIDA board, I’m ready to go, and I’m excited to learn new things and continue to grow in what I’ve done.”

The authority works as the state entity involved with Lanier Islands, focusing largely on infrastructure. The Virgil Williams family serves as the private operator, leasing from the state.

Burton will take over just as the state and Williams try to move forward with a plan for a new conference center and hotel on the islands.

“We’re not ready to break ground just yet or move dirt, but we have a great site, we have a serious amount of funding and commitment from the state and we’re trying to finalize the private funding and the final design of how these two projects will (blend),” Donohue said in a recent interview.