New Holland housing development moves forward with this planning board action

A New Holland housing development marketed to medical residents took a step Tuesday, Sept. 8, toward enlarging its presence in the historic community.



The Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board gave its OK to an annexation meant to bring five properties into the development off Quarry Street between Highland Street and Lakeview Drive, the northwestern edge of the historic mill community.

The proposed changes to Frank Norton Jr.’s “Liberty Lakeview” project now go before the Gainesville City Council for a final vote.

“We want to clean up (the development) so we have a blanket (residential zoning category) over the entire development and so we’ll have consistency in product, and consistency in appearance and feel,” Norton said in a previous interview.

Norton’s Ncredible Properties, a residential development and investment arm of Gainesville-based The Norton Agency, plans to build 30 cottages in the area and restore several original mill houses as part of the project.