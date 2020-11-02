New gas station proposed on this Thompson Bridge Road lot

A Clipper Petroleum gas station could be coming off Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville, across from the Publix-anchored shopping center, should developers receive approval from the city.

The development would cover 1.1- acres, including a vacant lot at 1261 Thompson Bridge Road, next to Honey Baked Hams, and a lot now occupying a ranch brick house at 150 Christopher Drive.

A 4,500-square-foot convenience store would be built on the property, as well as six fueling stations with two pumps at each station, according to a city of Gainesville planning report.

Clipper is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Nov. 10, seeking to rezone the lot with the house from residential to neighborhood business. The house would be torn down as part of the project, according to the city.

The Thompson Bridge lot “has been vacant for years, and a former convenience store has been removed,” states a letter to the city from Gainesville lawyer Steve Gilliam concerning the project. A “large billboard sign” would also be removed.

If the project is approved, Clipper Petroleum will close a store it owns at 1180 Thompson Bridge Road and “deed-restrict it upon the sale or lease that it cannot be used as a convenience store with fuel pumps,” Gilliam said.