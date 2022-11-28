New gas station coming to this busy corner in Oakwood

A convenience store is being built on a busy corner in a growing area of Oakwood.

Grading is well underway on Harbor Food Mart at 4505 McEver Road, next to McEver Mill active-adult community and off Old Flowery Branch Road.

The Shell gas station will feature a 4,500-square-foot convenience store and 2,000-square-foot retail store, according to a site plan provided by Oakwood.

The store will be similar to a Clipper convenience store, said owner/developer Nikul Parikh.

“It’s going to be a 90% identical concept, because our supplier is Clipper,” he said.

Clipper Petroleum, based in Flowery Branch, opened a store this year next to Zaxby’s restaurant off Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville and is looking to open a store off Interstate 985’s Exit 14 in Flowery Branch.

The Oakwood site could open by summer 2023 depending on weather and other factors, Parikh said.

The area just south of Mundy Mill Road is rapidly growing.

Development is still underway in McEver Mill, and Brannon Ridge, a single-family residential subdivision is under construction off nearby Stephens Road and Waverly Way.

Also, a 275-unit apartment complex has been proposed at 3960 Old Flowery Branch Road, between McEver Road and Mundy Mill Road. That development was set to be heard by the Oakwood Planning Commission this month, but discussion was put off until December.