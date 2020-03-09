BREAKING
Doug Collins in self-quarantine after discovering contact with coronavirus patient
Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, is in self-quarantine after discovering he took a photo with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
New extended-stay rules being considered by Oakwood City Council
Oakwood City Hall.jpg
Jeff Gill
The Times
Updated: March 9, 2020, 2:13 p.m.

Oakwood is considering new rules governing extended-stay hotels, on the heels of rejecting such a hotel recently proposed off Mundy Mill Road and just a few months after Gainesville amended rules concerning them.

Hotels would be allowed to provide lodging in a room for up to 15 consecutive days and 30 days during a 180-day period, with some exceptions, including insurance proof that a person or person have been displaced from their home because of disaster, such as fire.

Oakwood City Council

What: New rules governing extended-stay hotels

When: 7 p.m. Monday, March 9

Where: Oakwood City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle

A hotel is considered extended if more than 5% of its rooms have fixed cooking appliances and a kitchen, according to the city’s rules.

The regulations, which go before the Oakwood City Council at 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, are coming up one month after the council voted to deny a 5-story, 87-room extended-stay Candlewood Suites at 3783 Mundy Mill Drive.

Also, Oakwood is following in the footsteps of Gainesville City Council, which voted in December to OK a set of code changes, including restrictions on lengths of stays and record-keeping requirements.
Regional events