New extended-stay rules being considered by Oakwood City Council

Oakwood is considering new rules governing extended-stay hotels, on the heels of rejecting such a hotel recently proposed off Mundy Mill Road and just a few months after Gainesville amended rules concerning them.
Hotels would be allowed to provide lodging in a room for up to 15 consecutive days and 30 days during a 180-day period, with some exceptions, including insurance proof that a person or person have been displaced from their home because of disaster, such as fire.
Oakwood City Council
What: New rules governing extended-stay hotels
When: 7 p.m. Monday, March 9Where: Oakwood City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle
A hotel is considered extended if more than 5% of its rooms have fixed cooking appliances and a kitchen, according to the city’s rules.
The regulations, which go before the Oakwood City Council at 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, are coming up one month after the council voted to deny a 5-story, 87-room extended-stay Candlewood Suites at 3783 Mundy Mill Drive.Also, Oakwood is following in the footsteps of Gainesville City Council, which voted in December to OK a set of code changes, including restrictions on lengths of stays and record-keeping requirements.