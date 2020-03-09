New extended-stay rules being considered by Oakwood City Council

Oakwood is considering new rules governing extended-stay hotels, on the heels of rejecting such a hotel recently proposed off Mundy Mill Road and just a few months after Gainesville amended rules concerning them.

Hotels would be allowed to provide lodging in a room for up to 15 consecutive days and 30 days during a 180-day period, with some exceptions, including insurance proof that a person or person have been displaced from their home because of disaster, such as fire.