New East Hall cold storage plant could produce 200 jobs. Here’s when it may open

A cold storage company’s plans for an East Hall plant that could create 200 jobs got key financial backing this week.

The Gainesville and Hall County Development Authority voted to approve issuing $70 million in bonds to Agile Cold Storage for about 300,000 square feet of space at 3117 Athens Highway, near Roy Parks Road and about a fifth of a mile from Eskimo Cold Storage.

“We’ll be servicing primarily the poultry industry – the domestic import and export product that gets produced in Gainesville,” president and CEO Don Schoenl said.

Grading is underway at the site, and the plant could open in summer 2021 “or shortly thereafter,” he said.

The project, which was announced by Gov. Brian Kemp’s office in October, would be divided into two phases, with the first part of the overall facility creating about 100 jobs and the second part, another 100 jobs, Schoenl said.

He said he was drawn to the location because of access to interstates 85 and 985 and local poultry producers.

“We think we’re in the right spot, not only from a business perspective but … to attract employees who live in the area,” Schoenl said.

“As a Georgia-based company, we are very excited to make these investments and to be able to create these jobs in our home state,” he said in the October announcement.

“When we looked around the Southeast for the ideal location for these two facilities, Georgia really stood out. Georgia is home to a wide variety of food manufacturers, tremendous temperature-controlled logistics partners, and a world-class port in Savannah.”