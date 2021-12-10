A new Dunkin' may be coming to this Gainesville exit

A Dunkin’ doughnuts shop may be part of a retail building planned off Jesse Jewell Parkway near Interstate 985 at Exit 24.
The shop would be in a 6,070-square-foot building proposed at 374 and 400 Crescent Drive, across the street from the Hall County Farmers Market.
“We have a commitment from (Dunkin) to occupy the first unit,” developer Moez Hasni says in a city document. “Rest of the tenants are to be determined, but we are confident we will get additional national tenants once we start the construction.”
Hasni is seeking to annex the property into a general business zoning category, according to the city.
He is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. The planning board recommends approval or denial. Gainesville City Council will have final say at a later meeting.