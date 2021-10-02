New downtown Gainesville restaurant and concert venue steps closer to reality

The development, located at the 1.7-acre site that previously held Engine 209 Park, will include a 15,000-square-foot concert and special event venue and share the site with a 9,000-square-foot Bourbon Brothers restaurant. The restaurant will have a 1,500-square-foot rooftop bar and an outdoor patio area. Developer B-Entertainment plans to hold 100 to 120 ticketed shows and an additional 100 events such as weddings, conventions, sporting events and proms, per year.

Its rezoning application was approved by the Gainesville City Council in August.

Representatives from B-Entertainment, City Council members, investors and officials from the development’s general contractor, Carroll Daniel, attended the ceremony.

B-Entertainment founder J. W. Roth said the mayor and council were a big help in allowing this development to happen.