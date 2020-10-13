Nearly 300-home subdivision may finally develop after 14 years, but these challenges remain

A subdivision rezoned for up to 300 homes in Gainesville in 2006 and never developed may be moving toward new life, with a plan to tweak lot widths and setbacks.



Gainesville engineering firm Rochester & Associates got the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board’s approval Tuesday, Oct. 13, to make the changes, made necessary by topography challenges.

The property at 2901 Gaines Mill Road and 3490 Eberhart Cemetery Road, northeast of Athens Highway/U.S. 129, is currently undeveloped and is heavily wooded, and it is located within the North Oconee Water Supply Watershed Protection Overlay Zone, according to a Gainesville planning report.

The land also has “steep topography and existing streams which significantly limit the area that can be developed,” the report says.

“In order to reduce the amount of clearing and disturbance and to avoid the steep slopes, the development follows the existing ridge lines for most of the proposed plan, which impacts the total road frontage available,” according to the report. “The proposed reduced front yard setback will provide for less grading and impervious surface area without impacting the use of the sidewalks.”