National smoothie chain ‘targeting’ corner of Friendship Road and Ga. 211 in South Hall

A new smoothie shop could be coming to the corner of Friendship Road/Ga. 347 and Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 in South Hall.



Town of Braselton documents say the developer is “targeting a national smoothie chain” for the busy intersection east of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. The store would be part of a 5,000-square-foot building at 1217 Friendship Road, next to BGW Dental Group and across from Longhorn Steakhouse.

Riverstone Braselton LLC is seeking a conditional use permit from Braselton to allow for a drive-thru at the building on the .72-acre site. Riverside is set to request the permit before the Braselton Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Braselton Police & Municipal Court at 5040 Highway 53.

If the permit is approved, construction of the building could start soon afterward, said John Stell, a lawyer associated with the project, on Thursday, Nov. 12.