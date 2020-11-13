By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
National smoothie chain ‘targeting’ corner of Friendship Road and Ga. 211 in South Hall
11132020 SMOOTHIE 1.jpg

A new smoothie shop could be coming to the corner of Friendship Road/Ga. 347 and Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 in South Hall. 

Town of Braselton documents say the developer is “targeting a national smoothie chain” for the busy intersection east of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton. The store would be part of a 5,000-square-foot building at 1217 Friendship Road, next to BGW Dental Group and across from Longhorn Steakhouse. 

Riverstone Braselton LLC is seeking a conditional use permit from Braselton to allow for a drive-thru at the building on the .72-acre site.  Riverside is set to request the permit before the Braselton Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Braselton Police & Municipal Court at 5040 Highway 53. 

If the permit is approved, construction of the building could start soon afterward, said John Stell, a lawyer associated with the project, on Thursday, Nov. 12. 

Regional events