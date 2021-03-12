Mystery solved? Makita owns the land being graded in this area of South Hall

Makita U.S.A. hasn’t formally pinpointed its new Flowery Branch location, but Hall County records may have solved the mystery.

Tax records show that the California-based, high-end power tool maker has bought 94 acres off Falcon Parkway in the South Hall city. The $7.8 million sale was done in three different transactions involving two parcels — one that is 80 acres and one that is 14 acres, according to the records.