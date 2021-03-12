Mystery solved? Makita owns the land being graded in this area of South Hall

Makita U.S.A. hasn’t formally pinpointed its new Flowery Branch location, but Hall County records may have solved the mystery.
Tax records show that the California-based, high-end power tool maker has bought 94 acres off Falcon Parkway in the South Hall city. The $7.8 million sale was done in three different transactions involving two parcels — one that is 80 acres and one that is 14 acres, according to the records.
Makita announced in a Feb. 8 news release that it had bought 80 acres in Flowery Branch for a “future planned development” but gave few other details, including price, location, employment numbers or project schedule.
Makita officials couldn’t be reached for comment Friday, March 12.
Hall’s Geographic Information System shows the Makita parcels located between the Atlanta Falcons complex across from Hog Mountain Road and Zion Hill Baptist Church at 4100 Falcon Parkway.
Heavy grading is taking place now on what was once tree-covered property between the Falcons complex and H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway, which leads to Interstate 985’s Exit 14.
Makita’s release said the “planned expansion will further support our customers, while creating more jobs in the region.”
“With the largest cordless lithium-ion tool system in the world, the adaption of our battery-powered products continues to accelerate from power tools to outdoor power equipment and beyond,” said Joe Blackwell, senior vice president operations, in the release.
Makita already has a regional presence, as Makita Corporation of America in Buford “is part of a global Makita network of 10 manufacturing and assembly plants that is the source of Makita products used on job sites around the world.”
Also, Makita U.S.A. operates a warehouse and distribution facility in Buford, which is the site of Makita University, a “hands-on educational experience where contractors and dealers can learn the latest technologies, products and applications.”