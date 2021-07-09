Music venue, more housing options set to go before Gainesville planning board

Music and event venue proposed at train site

A 15,000-square-foot music and event venue would go on a 1.7-acre site where Engine 209 Park now sits off West Academy Street at Jesse Jewell Parkway.

The city is seeking to rezone the property from general business to central business and to allow the property to be used as a restaurant and special events center.

B Entertainment, a Colorado Springs-based entertainment company, intends to develop the property for a Bourbon Brothers restaurant and entertainment venue that will include a 15,000-square-foot concert/special event venue, 9,000-square-foot restaurant and an 8,000-square-foot outdoor patio area, according to a city planning document.

Some 100 to 120 ticketed shows and an additional 100 events such as weddings, conventions, proms, sporting events, church and corporate events are planned per year, the document states.

Representatives with B Entertainment have said the project will cost about $12 million.