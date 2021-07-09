Music venue, more housing options set to go before Gainesville planning board

A proposed downtown Gainesville entertainment venue and more residential projects fill the agenda for the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board’s meeting Tuesday, July 13.
Here’s a look at what’s coming up:
Music and event venue proposed at train site
A 15,000-square-foot music and event venue would go on a 1.7-acre site where Engine 209 Park now sits off West Academy Street at Jesse Jewell Parkway.
The city is seeking to rezone the property from general business to central business and to allow the property to be used as a restaurant and special events center.
B Entertainment, a Colorado Springs-based entertainment company, intends to develop the property for a Bourbon Brothers restaurant and entertainment venue that will include a 15,000-square-foot concert/special event venue, 9,000-square-foot restaurant and an 8,000-square-foot outdoor patio area, according to a city planning document.
Some 100 to 120 ticketed shows and an additional 100 events such as weddings, conventions, proms, sporting events, church and corporate events are planned per year, the document states.
Representatives with B Entertainment have said the project will cost about $12 million.
Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board
When: 5:30 p.m. July 13
Where: Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway
More info: 770-531-6570
Gated townhome project would offer rooftop decks
A 36-unit, gated townhome project featuring rooftop decks with mountain and Lake Lanier views is being proposed off Limestone Parkway near Cleveland Highway in Gainesville.
The three-story units in the complex at 1744 Cleveland Highway will vary in size between 2,241 and 2,549 square feet and include two-car garages. Amenities at the nearly 8-acre site would include a pool, clubhouse and walking trails, according to Gainesville planning report.
“Some units will have an option to install an elevator,” project engineer James Irvin says in a letter to the Gainesville officials.
The development would be across from Liberty Utilities and accessed from the four-lane Limestone Parkway, a main traffic artery connecting Cleveland Highway to Jesse Jewell Parkway.
The developer, Optum Development LLC, is seeking annexation into Gainesville and zoning as planned unit development. The property, now in unincorporated Hall County, is zoned as residential and vacation cottage.
214 apartments would tie to Midland Greenway
Gainesville Midland is a proposed 214-unit apartment complex that would occupy 5 acres off Banks Street across from the Gainesville Public Safety Complex on Queen City Parkway.
The development also would be off Queen City Parkway, Gordon Avenue, Park Street and East Avenue, involving 18 parcels, including all of Longstreet Avenue, according to city documents.
Gainesville Midland’s amenities would include a rooftop clubroom, business center, coffee bar, fitness center, resort-style pool, pet spa, bike storage, indoor mail and package storage room, dry cleaning lockers and connection to Midland Greenway, a series of pedestrian and bicycle paths.
The development will include three four- and five-story buildings consisting of studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 638 to 1,165 square feet in size, according to the documents.
Two of the buildings would have partial basement units.
McNeal is seeking to rezone the property from residential, office and institutional, general business and heavy industrial to planned unit development.