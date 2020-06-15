More student housing proposed at UNG — this time near campus entrance

More housing targeting University of North Georgia students is being proposed.



Johns Creek-based bSide Partners is looking to develop a 12.5-acre site at the Thurmon Tanner entrance to UNG’s Gainesville campus.

“With the growth in UNG enrollment, the ongoing redevelopment of the old Lanier Tech campus and the imminent development of (other nearby student housing), this part of Oakwood will truly serve as a welcoming gateway to the city and the university,” bSide Partners says in its application.

The company is proposing 259 units for a total of 378 bedrooms in a complex bounded by Thurmon Tanner, Mathis Drive, Landrum Education Drive and Frontage Road. The complex also would feature a clubhouse and 205-space parking deck.

Amenities include pool, dog park, trails and green spaces.

The company is seeking rezoning from residential to planned residential development, so it would need final approval from Oakwood City Council before it can proceed. The project was scheduled to go before the Oakwood Planning Commission on Monday, June 15, but that meeting was canceled.

If approved, apartments could reach “substantial completion” by June 2024, according to bSide.

The project would continue a recent development trend of student housing in the area.

An 18-cottage development off Frontage Road and Thurmon Tanner opened in August 2019

A 488-bed student housing project was approved last year by Oakwood off Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 and Frontage Road.

“This is similar to dorm-style living that you would have on traditional college campuses but in the form of privatized student housing,” Eric Johansen, spokesman for the project, told the council in February 2019.

“We believe this provides another student housing option. It could be a great centerpiece for the rest of the growth … in this area.”

The complex, which will be known as The Prox, also is being developed by bSide.

Also, off-campus student apartments — up to 550 beds — could be developed at 3055 Tumbling Creek Road, next to the campus, as part of a purchase agreement between UNG and DeKalb County-based Mallory & Evans Development LLC.

Tumbling Creek Road runs between Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 and Old Oakwood Road. Also on the road is the Lanier College & Career Academy.



