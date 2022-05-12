More retail, housing may be coming to this busy corner in Oakwood

An already busy commercial crossing in Oakwood may become much busier in the coming year.

An Atlanta developer is looking to put up a two-story, 50,000-square-foot commercial building at the intersection of Winder and Atlanta highways, as well as another 5,000-square-foot retail building and 40 townhomes, according to Oakwood planning documents.

“We do have a large, regional health care provider we’re working with on this site,” said Cumming lawyer Ethan Underwood, who is working with the developer, Eden Rock Real Estate Partners LLC.

“Everything is confidential at the moment, but we’re very excited. We think it will be a great addition to the Oakwood community.”