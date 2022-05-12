More retail, housing may be coming to this busy corner in Oakwood

An already busy commercial crossing in Oakwood may become much busier in the coming year.
An Atlanta developer is looking to put up a two-story, 50,000-square-foot commercial building at the intersection of Winder and Atlanta highways, as well as another 5,000-square-foot retail building and 40 townhomes, according to Oakwood planning documents.
“We do have a large, regional health care provider we’re working with on this site,” said Cumming lawyer Ethan Underwood, who is working with the developer, Eden Rock Real Estate Partners LLC.
“Everything is confidential at the moment, but we’re very excited. We think it will be a great addition to the Oakwood community.”
A map of the property shows a nearly 9-acre site, with 3.5 acres for commercial and 5.7 acres for the townhomes.
The two commercial buildings would face Winder Highway, across from Chick-fil-A, with access off Winder Highway. Both buildings are marked as potential retail/office/restaurant sites.
The townhomes could be reached from either Winder Way or an extension of Poplar Springs Fork Road, which juts off Poplar Springs Road.
“The hope would be to start breaking ground in the middle of next year,” Underwood said.
The government process starts on Monday, May 16, as Eden is set to present its plans to the Oakwood Planning Commission. The board will issue a recommendation of approval of denial to the Oakwood City Council, which would take final action at a later time.
Eden is seeking to annex and rezone the property, which is about a half-mile from Interstate 985’s Exit 16, to planned commercial development.
If it’s approved, it could become neighbors to another potential development on Winder Highway, across from a Publix-anchored shopping center.
Atlanta-based Halpern Enterprises Inc. is planning to build a retail development, including restaurants, on 10 acres. Oakwood City Council gave its final approval on Monday, May 9.
“This project would be a series of four or five parcels we would connect together with either restaurant users or small retail buildings,” said Steve West of Halpern at a January meeting of the Oakwood Planning Commission.
Oakwood Planning Commission
What: Proposed retail/residential development at Winder and Atlanta highways
When: 7 p.m. Monday, May 16
Where: Oakwood City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle