More office/warehouse space proposed, this time at this Oakwood location

Nearly a decade after its completion, a stretch of Thurmon Tanner Parkway in Oakwood could see its first substantial development.
Oakwood-based Radial Investments Inc. is seeking to build 113,400 square feet of office/warehouse space in three buildings on 14 acres off Thurmon Tanner, north of Plainview Drive.
Radial is the developer of Tanners Creek Business Park, also off Thurmon Tanner Parkway and Enterprise Way in Oakwood.
The proposed development would have a “similar high-quality look and feel as the buildings on Enterprise Way,” Radial says in a letter describing the project to the city.
“The exterior of the buildings will be primarily brick and will be well landscaped so as to create an attractive business park environment similar to that of the Tanners Creek Business Park,” according to the letter.
No specific tenants are mentioned for the new development.
The proposal is set to go before the Oakwood Planning Commission on Monday, April 19. Specifically, Radial is seeking to rezone the 14 acres from highway business, single-family residential and agricultural to light industrial.If approved, the buildings would mark the first major project on Thurmon Tanner in a segment between Plainview Road and Mundy Mill Road that was completed in October 2011. The stretch served as the last link of the four-lane parkway running from Phil Niekro Boulevard in Flowery Branch to Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 in Oakwood.
Oakwood Planning Commission
What: Proposed 113,400 square feet of office/warehouse space off Thurmon Tanner Parkway
When: 7 p.m. Monday, April 19
Where: Oakwood City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle