More office/warehouse space proposed, this time at this Oakwood location

Nearly a decade after its completion, a stretch of Thurmon Tanner Parkway in Oakwood could see its first substantial development.



Oakwood-based Radial Investments Inc. is seeking to build 113,400 square feet of office/warehouse space in three buildings on 14 acres off Thurmon Tanner, north of Plainview Drive.

Radial is the developer of Tanners Creek Business Park, also off Thurmon Tanner Parkway and Enterprise Way in Oakwood.

The proposed development would have a “similar high-quality look and feel as the buildings on Enterprise Way,” Radial says in a letter describing the project to the city.