More bakery smells in Oakwood, as King’s Hawaiian looks to expand operations

King’s Hawaiian bakery is looking to build a new plant across from its existing facility on Aloha Way in Oakwood.
Plans show a 132,272-square foot building at 5340 H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway, between Aloha Way and McEver Road. The existing plant is at 5425 Aloha Way.
A map filed with Oakwood shows the proposed building having a future building expansion of 133,920 square feet, for a total 266,192 square feet in new space.
Dan Raatjes, King’s Hawaiian chief operations officer, confirmed the project in an email, saying, “We are looking to build another production line adjacent to Aloha Way. We purchased that 20 acres a few years back in anticipation.”
He didn’t provide other, immediate details.
A rezoning application filed with the city says the action would “allow King’s Hawaiian to provide additional jobs to the Oakwood area.”
King’s Hawaiian is seeking to rezone the nearly 20-acre site from highway business and light industrial to heavy industrial. Changing the zoning would be “consistent with Oakwood’s future land use map,” the application states.
The proposal is set to go before the Oakwood Planning Commission on Monday, March 21. The planning board would recommend approval or denial to the Oakwood City Council, which would have final say at a later meeting.
King’s Hawaiian, which has been in Oakwood since 2011, has steadily grown over the years.
At a cost of about $30 million, King’s Hawaiian added a fourth production line in September 2020.
The new line increased the plant’s output by about 30%, and about 100 new workers were hired, bringing the total to 700, according to the company.
Oakwood Planning Commission
What: Proposed rezoning for King’s Hawaiian expansion
When: 7 p.m. Monday, March 21
Where: City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle