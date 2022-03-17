More bakery smells in Oakwood, as King’s Hawaiian looks to expand operations

King’s Hawaiian bakery is looking to build a new plant across from its existing facility on Aloha Way in Oakwood.

Plans show a 132,272-square foot building at 5340 H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway, between Aloha Way and McEver Road. The existing plant is at 5425 Aloha Way.

A map filed with Oakwood shows the proposed building having a future building expansion of 133,920 square feet, for a total 266,192 square feet in new space.

Dan Raatjes, King’s Hawaiian chief operations officer, confirmed the project in an email, saying, “We are looking to build another production line adjacent to Aloha Way. We purchased that 20 acres a few years back in anticipation.”