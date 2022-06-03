More affordable housing could come to Gainesville with this development

Some affordable housing is coming to Gainesville with a new 196-unit income-restricted apartment complex.

The development, called Waterside Oaks Apartments, will feature one- to four-bedroom apartments, and amenities include a covered pavilion with a barbecue area, an office/clubhouse with a workout and yoga studio, meeting space, computer room, a car wash center, playground and probably a pool, planning documents state.

It will sit on about 30.5 acres at the end of Corporate Drive and near its intersection with Browns Bridge Road.