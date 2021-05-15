A mixed-use site in North Hall could be turned into events venue

The property was rezoned in 2010 to allow for a variety of uses, including as an office, retail, restaurant, manufacturing and warehouse, according to a Hall County planning document.

“The property was not developed or used according to the current rezoning,” the county says.

Suzie Fry, who would handle renting out the venue, said Friday, May 14, that Biggers’ son suggested that his father pursue an events venue on the property. Biggers finally decided “maybe that would be a really good use” for the property, Fry said.