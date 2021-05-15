A mixed-use site in North Hall could be turned into events venue

North Hall property once zoned to allow for mixed uses, including a warehouse, may become just an events venue.
John Biggers of Gainesville is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, May 17, seeking to rezone nearly 8 acres at 4789 Cleveland Highway, between Jim Hood Road and Dahlonega Highway, to allow for the venue.
The property was rezoned in 2010 to allow for a variety of uses, including as an office, retail, restaurant, manufacturing and warehouse, according to a Hall County planning document.
“The property was not developed or used according to the current rezoning,” the county says.
Suzie Fry, who would handle renting out the venue, said Friday, May 14, that Biggers’ son suggested that his father pursue an events venue on the property. Biggers finally decided “maybe that would be a really good use” for the property, Fry said.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Rezoning to allow for an events venue in North Hall
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, May 17
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Biggers is seeking approval for “hosting weddings, rehearsal dinners and special events such as private function venues, small gatherings, corporate events, presentations and meetings.”
The applicant goes on to say that the property has ample parking and “limited neighbors.”
The closest house is a vacant one about 1,000 feet away and the closest occupied home is a rental property 2,500 feet from the property, according to Biggers.
Development map
For information about other area developments, view this map.
“He believes the trees surrounding the property will help absorb much of the sounds produced by any event held on the property,” the planning document says.
The proposed number of guests is 50-100 inside a barn on the property and slightly more if an event is held outside. Operating hours would be from 10 a.m. to midnight.
The planning staff is recommending approval.
The planning commission can only recommend approval or denial. Its recommendation will be forwarded to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for final action at a public hearing on June 24.