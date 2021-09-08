Million-dollar townhomes with rooftop views may be coming to this spot off Lake Lanier

Townhomes priced up to $1 million are proposed off Lake Lanier in Gainesville, replacing what had been plans for a high-rise condominium building.
Plans call for 50 three-story luxury townhomes on nearly 5 acres at 2702 High Vista Pointe, with some units having rooftop views, according to Gainesville planning documents.
“Our expectation is that more than 75% of the homes will have pure lake views of more than 180 degrees,” says Robert L. Fouse, president of Marietta-based Cherokee Design & Construction Consulting, in planning documents.
Prices could start at $750,000, “with some units commanding 7-figure sales price,” the document states.
“Each unit will include a two-car garage, terraces, balconies and outdoor kitchen space,” according to a Gainesville planning report, adding that amenities would include common areas, a clubhouse, pool and “active space.”
The townhomes would be part of a larger housing development approved in 1995 for 31 single-family lots and 200 condominium units in two 15-story buildings. In 2000, the plan was changed, reducing the number of condos to 34 within a 12-story building, according to the city planning report.
So far, 17 single-family homes and a community dock have been built in the High Pointe subdivision off Thompson Bridge Road, according to the city.
“The anticipated project has languished for more than 20 years and has never had any meaningful positive progress, as the underlying economics are simply not feasible,” according to Cherokee Design & Construction.
“We feel very confident a 3 story townhouse project, featuring high end amenities and assets consistent with the desires of the current market, is a far superior solution for the property.”
Easto Construction is set to ask Gainesville to change conditions of the original planned unit development to allow for the townhomes.
The proposed change goes before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The planning board would recommend approval or denial, with Gainesville City Council taking a final vote at a later time.
Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board
What: Change to an approved development to allow 50 luxury townhomes off Thompson Bridge Road
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14
Where: Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway