Million-dollar townhomes with rooftop views may be coming to this spot off Lake Lanier

Townhomes priced up to $1 million are proposed off Lake Lanier in Gainesville, replacing what had been plans for a high-rise condominium building.

Plans call for 50 three-story luxury townhomes on nearly 5 acres at 2702 High Vista Pointe, with some units having rooftop views, according to Gainesville planning documents.

“Our expectation is that more than 75% of the homes will have pure lake views of more than 180 degrees,” says Robert L. Fouse, president of Marietta-based Cherokee Design & Construction Consulting, in planning documents.

Prices could start at $750,000, “with some units commanding 7-figure sales price,” the document states.

“Each unit will include a two-car garage, terraces, balconies and outdoor kitchen space,” according to a Gainesville planning report, adding that amenities would include common areas, a clubhouse, pool and “active space.”

The townhomes would be part of a larger housing development approved in 1995 for 31 single-family lots and 200 condominium units in two 15-story buildings. In 2000, the plan was changed, reducing the number of condos to 34 within a 12-story building, according to the city planning report.

So far, 17 single-family homes and a community dock have been built in the High Pointe subdivision off Thompson Bridge Road, according to the city.