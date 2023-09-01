By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Midland Greenway could extend to Athens Street taking this route
09022023 TRAIL 1.jpg
Gainesville is looking to extend the Midland Greenway from Grove Street to Athens Street. - photo by Jeff Gill
Gainesville is looking to buy an abandoned east-west railroad spur to extend the Midland Greenway from the Engine 209 Train Park off Grove Street to Athens Street.The new area would be redeveloped as a “multi-use recreational trail,” according to a city document.With a purchase agreement secured in February, City Council is set to vote Tuesday, Sept. 5, on whether to spend $385,750 for the 3 ½ acres owned by CSX Transportation Inc. Funding is from the city’s fiscal 2024 capital projects budget.