Midland Greenway could extend to Athens Street taking this route

Gainesville is looking to buy an abandoned east-west railroad spur to extend the Midland Greenway from the Engine 209 Train Park off Grove Street to Athens Street.The new area would be redeveloped as a “multi-use recreational trail,” according to a city document.With a purchase agreement secured in February, City Council is set to vote Tuesday, Sept. 5, on whether to spend $385,750 for the 3 ½ acres owned by CSX Transportation Inc. Funding is from the city’s fiscal 2024 capital projects budget.