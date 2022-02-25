Memories flood back for members as old Woodlawn Baptist faces demolition, redevelopment

Closing nearly two decades ago, the church is part of Shaffer’s and her family’s past, and it now may fade completely as part of Gainesville’s growth boom.

It's not the only church in Hall County facing demolition.

A fast-food restaurant and an oil change business are proposed at the site of the former Trinity Baptist Church at 989 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville.

At the old Woodlawn church, A developer, McKinley Homes US LLC, is seeking to tear down the abandoned church building and put a 70-townhome development in its place. Homes priced in the low $300,000s, a small park with a children’s play area and a dog walk could sit on the 8-acre site.

McKinley is set to go before Gainesville City Council on Tuesday, March 1, seeking a special use within the office and institutional zoning category to allow for the development.

The surrounding area is largely residential, including townhomes and condominiums.

“We believe the proposed townhome community and location provides for the housing needs of a growing, diverse population,” said Bill Schmidt, McKinley’s vice president of land acquisition, in a letter to the city.

Signs of the old church are still evident, including a steeple with paint chipping away, a basketball goal without a net and a playground still upright in the back of the property.

Still, “it’s such a great spot for a church,” Shaffer lamented. “I wish another one had picked it up instead.”

Hall County records show the property changing hands in 1998 from Woodlawn Baptist Church to New Life Christian Fellowship, and then a foreclosure taking place on the property in 2003. In what appears to be the last transaction, America’s Home Place Inc. bought the property from Futurus Bank in 2004 for $1 million.

Although just a teenager around those years, Shaffer recalls a “big split” in the church, with her family leaving to go to Blackshear Place Baptist Church in Oakwood. Blackshear Place became Christ Place Church in 2018.

There were “changes in the church,” including that Woodlawn “became a lot more contemporary, with a band,” she said. “That was a big deal to my grandparents and older Southern Baptists in the congregation. That (music) was not reverent. It was a little too wild.”

Her father, Jerry Dodd, who lives in Gainesville, was a deacon at the time of the tension, and recalled how the church “broke up from the inside out.”

But like his daughter, he also remembered happier times, including his wife’s baptism there.

“It was a church that had a heart to it,” Dodd said. “Everybody there was like family.”

But then he said he also understands why the property is so attractive.

“If you can find a piece of open land that size, I’m sure people would want to buy it,” he said. “Gainesville’s growing fast.”