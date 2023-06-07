Medical office building proposed at this site off Limestone Parkway in Gainesville

A two-story medical office building is proposed off Limestone Parkway and Beverly Road in Gainesville.
The 27,200-square-foot building would be on 1.4 acres at 2041 Beverly Road, across from New Horizons Limestone nursing home, according to Gainesville planning documents.
Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board
What: Proposed medical office building off Limestone Parkway and Beverly Road
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13
Where: Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway
The building will be “set into the hillside so that access for each level will be at grade with upper and lower level parking,” documents state.
Access is proposed from Beverly Road and Limestone Parkway.
Other information, including potential tenants, wasn’t available as of Wednesday, June 7.
The area has many other medical offices. Beverly Road leads to White Sulphur Road, where the New Horizons Lanier Park long-term health care center is located.
Dutton Properties LLC is seeking to annex the property and have it zoned as office and institutional.
City planning staff is recommending approval with conditions, as the request is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Tuesday, June 13.
The planning board will formally recommend approval or denial. The Gainesville City Council will take final action at a later meeting.