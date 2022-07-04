Is Lula ready for a 519-home subdivision? This study will examine proposal

Lula recently decided a proposed 519-home subdivision needs more time for review.



Lula City Council voted June 20 to conduct a development of regional impact study on the proposal after residents, Lula Planning Commission members and Lula Planning Director and City Manager Dennis Bergin raised concerns about traffic, water/sewer access and the impact of the development on schools.

It is one of the largest subdivisions ever proposed in the small city in northeast Hall, which has a population of about 2,822, according to the 2020 census.

The project at 6232 Athens St. would take about 7 to 10 years to build out, said Kevin Seifert of Pacific Group Inc., the Atlanta-based developer. The 202-acre development requires annexation into the city and rezoning from agricultural residential use to planned residential development.