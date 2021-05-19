Looking for a house in Hall County? Here are 5 things you need to know

That was the theme of a Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce virtual discussion of the topic Wednesday, May 19. Tommy Howard, president of brokerage services for Gainesville-based The Norton Agency, gave a presentation filled with numbers and examples of Hall’s home buying rush.



“It’s a desperate situation for buyers,” Howard said. “They’re doing anything they can to buy a house.”

Here are five takeaways from the session:

Cash is king

People want to finance mortgages, but loans don’t have the leverage of cold, hard cash.

“We are seeing probably about 40% of our sales are going to all-cash offers,” Howard said. “And in another 30%, we’re seeing substantial down payments, as much as 50% to loan value.”

People will build extra cash into their offers as well.

“They will say ‘I’ll pay $1,000 or $5,000 above the highest offer,’” Howard said. “They don’t care what (the offer) is. They’ll pay the difference.”

He added: “We’re also seeing substantial earnest money. The rule of thumb used to be 1% of purchase price. We’re seeing that increase to 2%.”

Or even higher than 2%, with people plunking down as much as $20,000 to placehold a $500,000 house, Howard said.

Be very prepared

If you’re seriously considering buying a home, forget casual browsing.

“Don’t walk into a house unless you are ready to purchase and you’re pre-approved with your mortgage company,” Howard said. “I’d even take it a step further and have everything lined up (for a potential buy). If you walk into a house today and you can’t make a decision, truly it will be gone tomorrow or even the next few hours.”

Competition for homes is extreme, with Howard noting that his agency was one of 38 offers on a $285,000 house. “Half of them were above the asking price,” he added.