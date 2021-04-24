Looking for a home less than $250,000? Here’s what market says about that

“You could double the number of people buying versus what’s out there available,” she said.

Among the houses listed now, the average listing price is a stunning $686,772, and that’s after removing outlier prices as high as $15.5 million and as low as $22,000.

The sale of luxury homes “is more than we’ve ever seen,” Abernathy said.

“We live in a wonderful area, and people have noticed that the last several years,” he said. “I can give the chamber (of commerce) speech here, but we’re selling houses to more people from out of state than we’ve ever sold. People are coming here from all over the country.”

Bottom line is Hall has a huge housing demand and sellers can dictate home prices — not buyers, including those seeking a starter home.

“I tell people all the time that they need to be careful right now how they price their house,” Abernathy said. “They may price at what they think is high, and it’s actually not high enough.”