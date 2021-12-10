Looking for affordable housing? These 2 public-private projects aim to meet that need

As expensive apartment developments rise up in Gainesville, Walton Summit and Walton Harbor fill a different need.
Walton Harbor is a 162-unit mixed-income development under construction on Tower Heights Road, east of Pearl Nix Parkway. Preleasing begins in February for a portion of those units.
Walton Summit, located at 1100 Green Hunter Lane off E.E. Butler Parkway, offers 39 public housing units, 149 income-restricted units and 64 market-rate apartments.
Linda Morrison, 73, grew up in one of the 131 units of Atlanta Street public housing that was torn down to make way for Walton Summit, and she said she loves the new development and how it helped clean up the area.
“I love this place, and I love the people over here,” Morrison said.
Her daughter helped her apply for a public housing apartment in Walton Summit soon after it first opened, Morrison said, and she plans to live there as long as she can.
She frequently brings food to other residents in need, even though she said she makes less than $900 a month from Social Security benefits. Even with her limited income, she said it’s her mission to give to her neighbors.
“I’m a busy person,” Morrison said. “It’s just been in me. That’s the way I was brought up.”
The Gainesville Housing Authority partnered with Walton Communities LLC, which has developed similar housing projects in other Georgia cities, to build the mixed-income property with millions of dollars in state tax credits.
The entire development was completed in 2020, totaling 252 units, which includes 90 mixed-income units for those 55 years and older. It also has amenities for its residents including a seasonal vegetable garden, playground area, community rooms and an after-school program for kids.
The community hosts an annual Christmas parade that features Gainesville police officers and firefighters, said community manager Scott Beckler. This year’s event was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 10, but the parade portion of the celebration was rained out.
Summit is 99% occupied, and its waiting list extends for three months, said Beckler. The recent housing market surge caused an influx of people applying, he said, in part because more people were selling their rental homes.
“Since September, when the housing market locked down and everything filled up, we’ve been getting a lot of people coming in,” Beckler said. “People coming saying, ‘I need to move really soon.’ … We’re getting a flood of those people where they just need somewhere quick, because their housing that they were counting on was just being sold out from under them.”
Income-restricted apartment rates vary with family size and apartment size — one, two and three bedrooms — but those eligible must make less than 60% of the median income for their household size.
For example, the maximum annual income for a household of one is $31,800, according to Walton’s affordable program guide. People meanwhile must make a minimum of 2.5 times their rent, with the lowest being $747 for a one-bedroom apartment (about 750 square feet) — that would be an annual income of $22,410, according to the guide. Two-bedroom apartments start at $894, and three-bedroom apartments start at $1,018 as part of the affordable housing program.
This means that some people may make too much to qualify for those homes but still won’t make enough to afford market-rate options, which start at $1,330 for two-bedroom units and $1,450 for three-bedrooms. Rates for these apartments are adjusted quarterly, Beckler said.
“The people that we see most often that don’t qualify for affordable housing work at one of the local (poultry) plants,” Beckler said. “They make really good income, and they qualify for our market-rate housing. But there are people in that gap that don’t qualify for affordable housing and don’t make enough for a market-rate apartment that we have to turn away because we just don’t have anything they qualify for.”
Walton Harbor could help those who fall through the gaps as its rates will allow people to qualify for affordable housing units while making 80% of the median income, said Beth Brown, executive director of the Gainesville Housing Authority.
The development will finish its first 81-unit phase of construction in the next few months and start leasing in February, Beckler said. Walton Harbor was funded through a federal low-income housing tax credit program and federal Community Development Block Grant money.
Its second phase will have 81 units for those 55 and older and is expected to be completed in 2023.