Looking for affordable housing? These 2 public-private projects aim to meet that need

As expensive apartment developments rise up in Gainesville, Walton Summit and Walton Harbor fill a different need.

Walton Harbor is a 162-unit mixed-income development under construction on Tower Heights Road, east of Pearl Nix Parkway. Preleasing begins in February for a portion of those units.

Walton Summit, located at 1100 Green Hunter Lane off E.E. Butler Parkway, offers 39 public housing units, 149 income-restricted units and 64 market-rate apartments.

Linda Morrison, 73, grew up in one of the 131 units of Atlanta Street public housing that was torn down to make way for Walton Summit, and she said she loves the new development and how it helped clean up the area.