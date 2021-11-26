A look inside new apartments at Solis Gainesville

Apartment dwellers in Gainesville will have a few more options come January.

Construction on the first 107-unit block of Solis Gainesville’s 223 apartments downtown is expected to finish in early January, along with 10,000 square feet of retail space. The other two apartment buildings are expected to open a couple months later.

Solis is hoping to use some of the retail space for restaurants that could include a brewery, coffee shop or other restaurant, said Shante' Smith, community manager for Solis. Along with the restaurant space, Solis will have a lawn area for events, where construction work is ongoing. They have not yet secured tenants for the space.