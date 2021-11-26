A look inside new apartments at Solis Gainesville

Apartment dwellers in Gainesville will have a few more options come January.
Construction on the first 107-unit block of Solis Gainesville’s 223 apartments downtown is expected to finish in early January, along with 10,000 square feet of retail space. The other two apartment buildings are expected to open a couple months later.
Solis is hoping to use some of the retail space for restaurants that could include a brewery, coffee shop or other restaurant, said Shante' Smith, community manager for Solis. Along with the restaurant space, Solis will have a lawn area for events, where construction work is ongoing. They have not yet secured tenants for the space.
The project is located off Jesse Jewell Parkway and Bradford Street at the pedestrian bridge which has closed as part of construction.
Studio apartments are pre-leasing for about $1,350, two-bedrooms are about $1,900 on average and the most high-end three-bedroom apartments are up to $2,630 per month, according to Solis’s website.
Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and most units include a mud-room area near the entrance for coats, boots and other storage. The most expensive units have views of downtown and some have balconies facing the opposite direction toward the pool.
Many people planning to move into these units so far are from out state, Smith said. And these out-of-towners are most commonly from Gainesville, Florida, Smith said, including some medical students who studied at University of Florida.
The residents will include some Brenau University graduate students, she said, as well as medical professionals who work at the Northeast Georgia Health System.
The development will include a clubhouse with office spaces for residents, a fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool.
The development is pitched as a walkable community, and residents will be given a special keychain for discounts at certain Gainesville businesses, including several downtown.
“Solis Circle is a branded resident perks program,” Smith said. “We go into the square or any business here in Gainesville, and we barter a discount for our residents here.”
So far, participating downtown businesses include Inman Perk, Avocados and Hopscotch, Smith said.
Though supply chain issues have marred many recent construction projects, Smith said Solis has been on track for its completion date and could move in some residents earlier than anticipated in preparation for the start of Brenau’s spring semester.
Terwilliger Pappas, which bought the property from the city in 2019 for $5 million, has plans for a second phase of the project at the former Hall County Jail site, a 4-acre lot at Parker and Main streets in midtown.
The second phase would have 180 apartments and 5,000 square feet for restaurants or retail. The price tag is $3.6 million, with Terwilliger having the option within 60 days of the first phase of Solis being complete.