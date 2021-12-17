This longtime Gainesville pizzeria might close to become dental practice

A Gainesville Pizza Hut that’s been open since 1988 could close to make way for a new dental practice.
Dr. Mark D. Thebaut is proposing to renovate the 2,841-square-foot building at 1398 Thompson Bridge Road, getting the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board’s approval on Monday, Dec. 14. The proposal now goes before the Gainesville City Council on Jan. 18 for final action.
Thebaut “intends to remove the drive-thru and build on another 500 square feet to the rear of the building,” said Matt Tate, Gainesville’s deputy director of community and economic development.
Thebaut would move his current practice, Tebo Dental Group, at 3535 Thompson Bridge Road as part of the project. He told the planning board he feels the new location would be “more accessible.”
“If there’s not a closing (on the property), the Pizza Hut wants to continue its operation as a business,” Thebaut told the planning board.
Neither Thebaut nor Pizza Hut officials could be reached for comment.
Pizza Hut’s presence in Hall has shrunk in recent years, with a dine-in restaurant that had been open for nearly 40 years off Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood closing in 2019. That business, which is now a Lucky Crab House restaurant, opened a carryout and delivery-only store nearby.