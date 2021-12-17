This longtime Gainesville pizzeria might close to become dental practice

A Gainesville Pizza Hut that’s been open since 1988 could close to make way for a new dental practice.

Dr. Mark D. Thebaut is proposing to renovate the 2,841-square-foot building at 1398 Thompson Bridge Road, getting the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board’s approval on Monday, Dec. 14. The proposal now goes before the Gainesville City Council on Jan. 18 for final action.