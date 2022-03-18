This longtime car dealership may be leaving Gainesville

Dealership row on Browns Bridge Road may be losing a longtime business.
Milton Martin Honda is looking to build a new dealership on Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 near Milton Martin Toyota off Milton Martin Toyota Way in Oakwood.
“It’s my understanding it will be a relocation” from the Honda dealership at 2420 Browns Bridge Road, said Bradley Dunckel of Gainesville engineering firm Rochester and Associates.
Dealership officials couldn’t be reached for comment.
Milton Martin Toyota and Milton Martin Honda were longtime neighbors on Browns Bridge Road until the Toyota dealership moved to Oakwood in September 2015. Carriage Nissan later took its place.
According to Oakwood documents, Rochester and Associates is seeking to rezone 9 acres off Ga. 13 north of Milton Martin Toyota Way and off Atkins Drive for the new dealership, which also would overlook Interstate 985 at Exit 17.
The property now has a few single-family homes, storage units, a cell tower and a used car sales lot, according to Rochester’s application with Oakwood.
A map of the proposed development shows a typical dealership, with a lot for cars, showroom, parts and service departments.
Other details about the project, including a timeline for construction, weren’t available.
Rochester is set to go before the Oakwood Planning Commission on Monday, March 21, with a request to rezone several tracts making up the 9 acres to highway business.
The planning board’s recommendation of approval or denial would be forwarded to Oakwood City Council for a final vote at a later date.
Oakwood Planning Commission
What: Proposed rezoning for new Milton Martin Honda dealership
When: 7 p.m. Monday, March 21
Where: City Hall, 4035 Walnut Circle