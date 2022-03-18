This longtime car dealership may be leaving Gainesville

Dealership row on Browns Bridge Road may be losing a longtime business.

Milton Martin Honda is looking to build a new dealership on Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 near Milton Martin Toyota off Milton Martin Toyota Way in Oakwood.

“It’s my understanding it will be a relocation” from the Honda dealership at 2420 Browns Bridge Road, said Bradley Dunckel of Gainesville engineering firm Rochester and Associates.

Dealership officials couldn’t be reached for comment.