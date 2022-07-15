This long-delayed project is finally underway in Flowery Branch





In February, city officials announced that it would be delayed longer than it originally thought due to lack of available materials and a lack of urgency from Georgia Power to move power lines.

In June, the Mayor Ed Asbridge and other city officials decided with resident consent to order a different block material for the retaining wall that would be available much sooner.

“Frankly, all of us were like, ‘We don’t care if it’s purple at this point, just order some stones,’” Mull said.

“I was just so happy,” Asbridge said of the work starting on Mitchell Street. “I think they have everything they need now unless they hit another snag.”

Crews started working on the sidewalk Monday, July 11, Mull said, and he is happy to see the project come together. Soon, he’ll be able to walk up to his front porch on concrete steps, rather than through dirt and grass on a slope.

Mitchell Street, just south of the city’s downtown area, was recently revitalized with several houses and townhomes built in a part of town that was rundown. Former Mayor Mike Miller had described the area as “blight,” before new development transformed the area. Some homes being built on Mitchell Street plan to sell in the low $600,000s.

When new homes were built, they encroached upon where the city planned construction of the trail, and the elevations were too steep, so a retaining wall was needed, causing delays.

The new material for the retaining wall is about $14,000 more than originally planned, said Rich Edinger of CPL, an engineering firm that works with the city. Flowery Branch plans to collect liquidated damages at a rate of $100 per day until it is complete, and so far the contractor is due for at least $9,000, Edinger said. The contract was set to end in April.

There still isn’t a precise timeline for when the work will be done, and Mull said neighbors have some friendly wagers on when the headache will be over.

“We’re still not celebrating quite yet,” he said.



