Location that once housed Shoney and Chinese restaurants could be in for huge makeover for Korean BBQ place

Nearly $1.4 million could be invested in a Gainesville building that housed Shoney’s and Chinese buffet restaurants over the years.



Plans call for a Korean barbecue restaurant, K-Plate, which would be at 635 Jesse Jewell Parkway, between McDonald’s and Dunkin’ and just south of Queen City Parkway.

The business, looking to spend $814,005 on land costs and another $550,464 to renovate the old restaurant, is seeking tax allocation district funding to help with the project.

“It will be a nice improvement,” Mayor Danny Dunagan said during a presentation at a Gainesville City Council work session Thursday, Jan. 14.

“Yes, it will,” said Angela Sheppard, assistant city manager.