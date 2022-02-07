The latest on self-storage and RV, boat and truck parking proposed in South Hall

An initial vote on a self-storage and recreational vehicle, boat and box truck parking facility in South Hall has been tabled to March 7.
The Hall County Planning Commission voted Monday, Feb. 7, to postpone Friendship 24 LLC’s request to rezone the property to allow for the 24-acre development, which would be known as Premier Storage.
The development would include about 243,500 square feet of self-storage buildings with about 10 acres of parking for RVs, boats, automobiles and box trucks, according to Hall County planning documents.
The complex at 1639 Friendship Road would be surrounded by or near several subdivisions, including Chateau Corners, Village at Deaton Creek and Reunion.
The planning board can only recommend approval or denial. The Hall County Board of Commissioners has final say on rezoning requests.