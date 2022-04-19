The latest on proposed medical office building, self-storage facility near Lanier Village Estates





A practically empty room behind him, DeAugustinis told the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, April 18, “I have to hand it to the developer. He has met all our recommendations.”

And because of that, he said he felt compelled to voice his support for the vastly tweaked proposal.

And the commission did the same, recommending approval of D. Barrett Investment Properties LLC’s proposal for what is now a medical office building and two-story self-storage facility at 3654 Thompson Bridge Road in North Hall, near the Lanier Village Estates retirement community.

The Hall County planning staff is recommending approval of the development with conditions.

The recommendation now goes before the Hall County Board of Commissioners for a final vote May 26.

Also supporting the project at Monday night’s meeting was Ken Karmeris, senior vice president of real estate and developments for Acts Retirement-Life Communities, which operates Lanier Village Estates.

As before, Barrett is seeking to rezone 5.7 acres from residential to planned commercial development to allow for the development.

“The footprint has gotten wider, so it’s technically the same amount of (self-storage) … and we are no closer to (Lanier Village Estates’) boundary,” Dustin Barrett of the investment group has said. “We dropped (the height) to hopefully have their support, which we do believe we have.”

The medical building would be 15,000 square feet in size and the self-storage facility, no larger than 100,000 square feet, according to Hall County planning documents.



