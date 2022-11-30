The latest on proposed housing/industrial development off Ga. 365

A proposed 225-unit housing development pulled off an earlier meeting agenda at the developer’s request is resurfacing at the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Dec. 5.

Peachtree Corners-based developer Audubon is seeking to build single-family detached, attached homes and townhomes on nearly 62 acres at 4745 Cagle Mill Road, east of Ga. 365 and north of Whitehall Road in northeast Hall County.

Also planned in the development, Residence at Cagle Mill, is an amenity area featuring a clubhouse, swimming pool, walking trails around the river, pocket parks and recreation field, according to Hall County planning documents.

Another 10.6 acres at the site, facing Ga. 365, is being looked for industrial uses, with a proposed 38,000 square feet of building area, documents state.

Other details, including prices, weren’t available.

Josh Boling, listed as the contact for Audubon, couldn’t be reached for comment.

The housing and industrial proposals were set to go before the planning commission on Sept. 19, but Audubon was granted a delay to give the plans a longer look.

“Once they address some of the concerns that were raised in the staff report, they will notify us and it will be readvertised,” Planning Director Randi Doveton said at the time.

Boling couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Planning officials still maintain their opposition to the residential project, recommending that it be denied.

Staff has cited several reasons, including density is too high and the site plan doesn’t comply with North Oconee Water Supply Watershed District standards.

Officials, however, are recommending approval of the industrial property.

The planning board will issue a formal recommendation of approval or denial on both proposals to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which is set to hold a public hearing and final vote on Jan. 12.